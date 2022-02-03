Crime Watch: Heifer missing in Kaufman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports a Hereford heifer missing in Terrell. The heifer was last seen in September and has a MK connected brand with 2065 underneath on her right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Goodman at 817-309-5048 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.