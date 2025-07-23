Crime watch: Heifer missing in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a black heifer missing from a property off Oak Hollow Circle in Bryan. The heifer weighs 495 pounds and has a yellow sale barn back tag with No. 459 in black letters. She was last seen July 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.