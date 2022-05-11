Crime Watch: Heifer calves missing in Osage County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports two Angus heifer calves missing near Barnsdall in Osage County. The seven-week-old heifers were last seen May 5 along County Road 2487 (Wynona Shortcut). They weigh approximately 150 to 175 pounds, and are not branded. One heifer has an orange No. 2 tag in the left ear, and the second heifer is tagged with No. 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.