Crime watch: Heifer and calf missing in Central Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports cattle missing from a property near Maruez in Leon County. Missing are a month-old calf, black with a white face, and a 300-pound black heifer with motley face. They were last seen on Oct. 6. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast, 936-714-6619, or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.