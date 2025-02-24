Crime watch: Grey Brahman bull missing in Matagorda County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a grey Brahman bull missing from a property off Boone Road in Matagorda County. The bull has flat horns and a ” WF” over “157” branded on his right hip. He was last seen Feb 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.