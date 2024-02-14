Crime Watch: Gray Brahman heifer missing in Goliad County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Gray Brahman heifer missing off East Main Street in Goliad County. The yearling heifer has a yellow ear tag No. 76 in left ear and has no brands or markings. She was last seen Feb. 7. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
