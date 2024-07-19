Crime Watch: Gray Brahman bull missing in Victoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a gray Brahman bull missing from a pasture off Fordtran Road in Victoria County. The 6-year-old bull weighs approximately 2,200 pounds and is branded with a ” Covered L” on his right hip and a “Cloverleaf” on his lower right shoulder. He was last seen in mid-June. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.