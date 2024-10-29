Crime Watch: Gray Brahman bull missing in Brazoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a gray Brahman bull missing from a property off County Road 18 near Damon. The bull has a yellow ear tag with No. 155 in his right ear and a “MN” connected over “TS” over “388” on his left hip and thigh. He was last seen July 7. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



