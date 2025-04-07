Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports a 20-foot Ranch King Gooseneck flatbed trailer stolen from the area of FM 146 and FM 1011 in Liberty. It was last seen March 25. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725, or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Angus Bull missing in Blanco County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Angus Bull missing in Blanco County
Crime watch: Gooseneck flatbed trailer stolen in Liberty County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Gooseneck flatbed trailer stolen in Liberty County
TSCRA Talk Episode 62 – Remember and preserve the Alamo
Dr. Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, the non-profit organization responsible for …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 62 – Remember and preserve the Alamo