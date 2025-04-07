Crime watch: Gooseneck flatbed trailer stolen in Liberty County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports a 20-foot Ranch King Gooseneck flatbed trailer stolen from the area of FM 146 and FM 1011 in Liberty. It was last seen March 25. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725, or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.