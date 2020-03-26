Crime Watch: Goats stolen in Bexar County

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger James Bennett, District 27 in South Central Texas, reports the theft of two Boer goats from a property in Bexar County. The theft of the first goat, an adult nanny, occurred on March 17, 2020. The suspect then returned on March 18 to steal a kid goat. These thefts occurred on Hwy 90 near San Antonio, and were captured on camera. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Bennett at 361-350-6510 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

