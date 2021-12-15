Crime Watch: Goats missing in Kimble and Kerr Counties

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports six goats missing in Kimble and Kerr Counties. The billy goats were last seen Nov. 15 and are Boer crosses. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.