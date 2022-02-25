Crime Watch: Four-wheeler stolen in Adair County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a 1998 green Honda 300 four-wheeler Fourtrax stolen near rural Stillwell. The four-wheeler has a gun rack and aggressive mud tires. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.