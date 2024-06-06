Crime Watch: Four steers missing in Lipscomb County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports four black steers missing from a property off State Highway 23 in Canadian. The steers weigh approximately 650 pounds and have “C” branded on their left hip. They were last seen May 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 888-830-2333 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
