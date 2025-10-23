Crime watch: Four head missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports four head of mixed color calves missing from a property south of the Buffalo Creek Reservoir boat ramp on Van Horn Road in Clay County. The calves are 450 pounds, have a “J bar connected” brand on their left hip and an “underbit 7” ear notch in their left ear. They were last seen by the owner on Aug. 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.