Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports four head of mixed color calves missing from a property south of the Buffalo Creek Reservoir boat ramp on Van Horn Road in Clay County. The calves are 450 pounds, have a “J bar connected” brand on their left hip and an “underbit 7” ear notch in their left ear. They were last seen by the owner on Aug. 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Four head missing in Clay County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Four head missing in Clay County
TSCRA urges pause on Argentinian beef import expansion
FORT WORTH, Texas (October 22, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association released …
Continue Reading about TSCRA urges pause on Argentinian beef import expansion
Crime watch: Bull missing in Coleman County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Bull missing in Coleman County