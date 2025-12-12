Crime watch: Four Angus bulls missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports four black Angus bulls missing from a property south of the intersection of Berry and Oliver Wells Road in Clay County. One bull is 3-years-old and three bulls are 4-years-old. All are branded with a “ML Connected” high on their left hip and a year brand on their left shoulder. They were last seen Nov. 7. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



