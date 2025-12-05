Crime watch: Five roping heifers stolen in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports five roping calves stolen form a property off Conners Crossing in Columbus. The heifers are described as one red white mottled-faced, one solid red, one brown brindle, one red brindle and one black mottled-faced. They weigh approximately 400 pounds and have a fly tag in their right ear. Sometime between Dec. 1-4, unknown individual(s) cut a gate fence to gain access to the property to steal the heifers. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



