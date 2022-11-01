Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Crime Watch: Ewes missing near Sonora

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports 50 Rambouillet ewes missing. The sheep were last seen Sept. 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

