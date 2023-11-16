Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull found estray near Spring Creek Road in Cooke County. The bull has no ear tag, marking or brand. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Bell County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills , District 15 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Bell County
Crime Watch: Estray Angus bull found in Cooke County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Estray Angus bull found in Cooke County
Crime Watch: Angus bull missing near the Howard and Mitchell County line
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Beggs, District 17 in West …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Angus bull missing near the Howard and Mitchell County line