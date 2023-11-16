Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Crime Watch: Estray Angus bull found in Cooke County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull found estray near Spring Creek Road in Cooke County. The bull has no ear tag, marking or brand. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

