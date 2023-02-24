Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Jacksonville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a John Deere 5101 tractor with a bucket, a 2008 32-foot gooseneck trailer, a 16-foot homemade trailer, a generator, an air compressor, 20 round bales of hay and a Kawasaki four-wheeler missing. The property was stolen between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11 from a barn and shed off CR 4222 in Cherokee County. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.