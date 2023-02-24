Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Jacksonville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a John Deere 5101 tractor with a bucket, a 2008 32-foot gooseneck trailer, a 16-foot homemade trailer, a generator, an air compressor, 20 round bales of hay and a Kawasaki four-wheeler missing. The property was stolen between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11 from a barn and shed off CR 4222 in Cherokee County. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas direct hay report for Feb. 24
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very …
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Feb. 21
This week's drought summary An upper-level ridge over the northeastern North Pacific Ocean …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Feb. 21
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 24
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly 3.00 to 6.00 higher. Trade was …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 24