Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Crockett

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a 2022 New Holland Workmaster tractor and front-end loader with a hay spear missing. The tractor and loader were stolen along with 18 round bales of hay. The equipment and hay were last seen Dec. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.