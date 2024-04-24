Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in San Saba County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a John Deere tractor, Bad Boy lawnmower, several John Deere attachments and numerous other ag related items stolen off County Road 437 in Cherokee. Stolen items include:

2019 John Deer 40-44M tractor, PIN 1LV4044MLKK108597

2019 John Deer RV2073 rear blade, PIN 1XFRB20XCJ0017260

2019 John Deer S8752 pallet fork, PIN SBPF49

2019 John Deer rotary cutter MX6 PIN 1P00MX6CLKP076800

John Deer front-end loader

Bad Boy Zero Turn lawnmower

2007 Cougar travel trailer, Texas plate No. VEH9847, VIN 4YDT3022272504500

These items, along with numerous other household and ag-related items, totaled $35,950 in value.

The items were last seen April 1. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.