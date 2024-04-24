Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in San Saba County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a John Deere tractor, Bad Boy lawnmower, several John Deere attachments and numerous other ag related items stolen off County Road 437 in Cherokee. Stolen items include:
- 2019 John Deer 40-44M tractor, PIN 1LV4044MLKK108597
- 2019 John Deer RV2073 rear blade, PIN 1XFRB20XCJ0017260
- 2019 John Deer S8752 pallet fork, PIN SBPF49
- 2019 John Deer rotary cutter MX6 PIN 1P00MX6CLKP076800
- John Deer front-end loader
- Bad Boy Zero Turn lawnmower
- 2007 Cougar travel trailer, Texas plate No. VEH9847, VIN 4YDT3022272504500
- These items, along with numerous other household and ag-related items, totaled $35,950 in value.
The items were last seen April 1. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.