Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Parker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a Frontier Rotary Cutter, John Deere tractor and front-end loader stolen from a property off FM 1189 in Weatherford. The stolen items include: a Frontier Rotary Cutter, serial No. 1XFRC20XVM0176080; 4044 John Deere Tractor, serial No. 1LV4044MHMM114862; and a John Deere front-end loader bucket 400E, serial No. 1P400EXHMX061629. The equipment was stolen between Aug. 2-4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
