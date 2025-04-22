Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Milam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports two Honda Foreman four-wheelers, a Honda Rancher four-wheeler, a Kubota RTV 1100 side-by-side, and multiple chain saws and weed eaters stolen from a property off County Road 259 in Cameron. The stolen items are described as:
- 2000 yellow Honda Foreman four-wheeler, with last four digits of the VIN No. 9384.
- 2013 red Honda Rancher four-wheeler, with last four digits of the VIN No.1502.
- 2001 green Honda Foreman four-wheeler, with last four digits of the VIN No. 6171.
- Orange Kubota RTV 1100 side-by-side with a climate-controlled cab, with last four digits of the VIN No. 0664.
- Multiple chain saws and weed eaters.
Unknown person(s) cut the fence on the owners’ property to gain entry. The items were stolen between April 17-18. A red Honda side-by-side and a green John Deere zero turn mower were also stolen and were found abandoned in Calvert April 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.