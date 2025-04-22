Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Milam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports two Honda Foreman four-wheelers, a Honda Rancher four-wheeler, a Kubota RTV 1100 side-by-side, and multiple chain saws and weed eaters stolen from a property off County Road 259 in Cameron. The stolen items are described as:

2000 yellow Honda Foreman four-wheeler, with last four digits of the VIN No. 9384.

2013 red Honda Rancher four-wheeler, with last four digits of the VIN No.1502.

2001 green Honda Foreman four-wheeler, with last four digits of the VIN No. 6171.

Orange Kubota RTV 1100 side-by-side with a climate-controlled cab, with last four digits of the VIN No. 0664.

Multiple chain saws and weed eaters.

Unknown person(s) cut the fence on the owners’ property to gain entry. The items were stolen between April 17-18. A red Honda side-by-side and a green John Deere zero turn mower were also stolen and were found abandoned in Calvert April 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.