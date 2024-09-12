Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Milam County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a Kubota tractor, Polaris Ranger XP 1000 UTV, Polaris Ranger 570 EFI UTV, Kubota zero-turn mower and numerous miscellaneous items stolen from a property off CR 353 in Milam County. The items are described as:

2023 Kubota L3902DT 39 horse-power tractor with front-end loader, last four numbers of the VIN 8598,

48-inch Standard Series quick attach pallet fork frame, last four numbers of serial No. 8722, and a Land Pride post hole digger, last four numbers of serial No. 8180;

2025 Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 six-person UTV, last four numbers of VIN, 2425;

2015 Polaris Ranger 570 EFI six-person UTV, last four numbers of VIN, 0421;

2023 Kubota zero-turn 48-inch deck mower, last four numbers of VIN, 8181.

During the night of Sept. 6 and morning of Sept. 7, suspect(s) cut the owner’s fence to steal the items. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.