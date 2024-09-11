Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Jackson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Kubota SVL95-2 skid steer and a Miller Bobcat 225 welding machine stolen from a property off FM 530 in Edna. The items are described as:

Miller Bobcat 225 welding machine mounted on a skid frame. The frame had toolboxes containing welding and cutting tools, oxygen and acetylene bottles, and approximately 250 feet of 1/0 welding leads.

Kubota SVL95-2 skid steer, serial No. KBCC0953VK1D46776, with approximately 3,500 hours. Additionally, the skid steer had a Loftness hydraulic cooler on the roof and pallet forks.

On the night of Aug. 28, suspect(s) driving a black Buick Enclave cut the gate lock to enter the property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.