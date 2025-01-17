Crime watch: Equipment stolen in Hill County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a 2008 72-inch, Bobcat root grapple stolen from a property near FM 308 and Richland Creek in Hill County. The equipment was last seen Jan. 15 and was discovered missing Jan. 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
