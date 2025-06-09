Crime watch: Equipment stolen in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a John Deere 5075E with front-end loader stolen from a property off IH-10 Frontage Road in Alleyton. The equipment was stolen between May 31-June 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.