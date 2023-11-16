Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Bell County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills , District 15 in Central Texas, reports a 2018 Kubota Tractor with front loader, red and black Tractor Supply UTV, Miller welder and several miscellaneous tools off a property near Elmer King Road in Bell County. All equipment was last seen Aug. 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.