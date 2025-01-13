Crime watch: Equipment missing in Swisher County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a 2019 green John Deere 835M side-by-side and a 2014 orange Kubota RTV-X900W side-by-side stolen from a property off FM 145 in Swisher County. The serial no. for the John Deere is 1M0835MAHKM023052, and the Kubota serial no. is 20024. The side-by-sides were last seen Jan. 4 and were discovered missing Jan. 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





