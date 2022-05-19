Crime Watch: Equipment missing in La Salle County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports a black 2015 flatbed trailer, a red 26-gallon air compressor and a 12-gauge Weatherby shotgun missing. The trailer model number is P8208, and the VIN number is 4P5P8202XF1235955. The serial number of the shotgun is TP068986. The missing items were last seen May 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.