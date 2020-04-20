Crime Watch: Dozier stolen in West Texas, saddles and tack stolen in Houston area

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports the theft of a dozer from a property in Callahan County Road 314 on the Eastland County line on April 14. The yellow 2004 D4-G Caterpillar dozier is a model #3046, vin # CAT00D4GAHYD00724. It has cabin air and three hydraulic rippers on the back with a homemade brush rake on the front.  

Special Ranger Roberts also reports saddles and tack stolen from a horse trailer at a business on the northwest side of Houston on Hempstead Highway. Efforts were made by the suspects to steal a truck and attached trailer, as well as a jeep, but all were unsuccessful. 

  1. A medium color Custom Carl Ammermon trophy roping saddle .with light tan seat and GCPHC All Around Champion 1987 printed on the fenders 
  2. A dark brown custom Calvin Allen cutting saddle with a slick seat. 
  3. A dark brown child’s saddle with no brand. 
  4. A medium brown Circle Y pleasure saddle with a light seat, floral tooling on the skirts and smooth fenders. 
  5. A brown Louis Vuitton saddle with gold accents. New and never ridden. 
  6. Four breast collars, three with conchoes and one plain smooth dark brown. 
  7. Four head stalls: One was a trophy stamped “Dos Patas Roping 2000” and a second headstall was stamped “Supreme Cowgirl.” 

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.

