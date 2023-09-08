Crime Watch: Dorper ewes missing in Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports forty head of white Dorper ewes missing from western Gillespie County. The sheep were last seen in early July on a property off Crenwelge Road near Doss. The ewes have double over-bit notches in their left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
