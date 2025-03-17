Crime watch: Crime watch: Trailer stolen in Okfuskee County, Okla. 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports a gray, 2014 CM 16-foot bumper pull stock trailer stolen from a property off State Highway 56 in Okemah, Okla. The trailer was stolen March 10 at approximately 11:30 a.m. A witness reported the trailer was being towed by a dark colored, late model extended cab truck. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hyde at 918-315-2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.