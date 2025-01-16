Crime watch: Cremello filly stolen in Kendall County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a Cremello Quarter Horse filly stolen from an equine facility on Joe Klar Road in Boerne. The 1.5 year old filly has no brand or markings, but she does have a microchip No. 900215010140675. She was stolen on the night of Jan. 6. The suspect(s) were driving a black Dodge dually truck pulling a black Featherlite, four-horse aluminum trailer. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



