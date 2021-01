Crime Watch: Cows stolen in Central Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports cows stolen from a property in the Hammond area of Robertson County. Sometime on or after Jan. 14, a thief or thieves cut a lock to steal six black or black motley cows with a diamond c or M bar brand on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 9790701-9809.