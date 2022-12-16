Crime Watch: Cows missing near Wadsworth

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports six crossbred cows missing in Matagorda County. The cows are branded with a 7 connected to a backwards J on the left hip. The cows were last seen Oct. 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
