Crime Watch: Cows missing near Lexington, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in East Oklahoma, reports two black Angus crossbred cows and two white Charolais-Angus crossbred cows missing. The cattle all weigh approximately 1,200 pounds and are branded with JMJ on the left hip. The black cows have orange ear tags in both ears with No. 15 and 19. The Charolais cows have green ear tags in both ears with No. 98 and 86. The cattle were last seen Jan. 28 and it is suspected they were stolen using a light blue stock trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hyde at 918-315–2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.