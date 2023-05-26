Crime Watch: Cows missing in Washington County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports two Charolais cows missing. The cows are branded with a lazy R on the right hip and were last seen early April. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
