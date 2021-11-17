Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Crime Watch: Cows missing in Walker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports 15 cows missing near Riverside. The cows are mostly black but some may be yellow. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

