Crime watch: Cows missing in Gonzales County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports three crossbred cows of unknown color missing from a pasture off County Road 181 W in Smiley. The cows have a “backwards K connected R” branded on their left hip and may have a number branded on their left shoulder. They were discovered missing at the end of April. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
