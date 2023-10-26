Crime Watch: Cows missing in Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports two cows missing from a property in Gillespie County. The black cow has a red No. 24 ear tag in her left ear, and the white cow has a red No. 10 ear tag in her left ear. The cattle have no other brands or markings. They were last seen Oct. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.