Crime Watch: Cows, calves missing in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, East Texas, reports branded cows and calves missing from a property off 10780 CR 492 near Tyler. The adult cows are branded on the left hip with a connected JWB inside a traditional heart shape; and the black and various colored calves are a few days old to a few weeks old. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.