Crime Watch: Cows and heifers missing in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports cattle missing in Van Zandt County. The cattle are four black Brangus cross cows, one with a CMD brand on right thigh; plus two black and one red heifer. The heifers weight more than 500 pounds, each. These cattle went missing in late January from a pasture along Highway 110 near the Van Intermediate school. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.

