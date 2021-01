Crime Watch: Cows and calves stolen in South-Central Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South-Central Oklahoma, reports the theft of 10 head of cows and four calves from a property in Pontotoc County. The cattle are all branded on the left hip with the brand seen below and are primarily red or black. A lock was cut to enter the property. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.