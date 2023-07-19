Crime Watch: Cow missing near Victoria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black, motley-faced cow missing from a property along Highway 77 south of Victoria. The cow is approximately 4 years old with no identifying brands or marks. She was last seen June 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.