Crime Watch: Cow missing near Jonesboro

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a four-year-old, heavy-bred cow missing near Jonesboro. The cow is a dark gray-brown color and weighs approximately 1,100 pounds. She has a yellow ear tag in the left ear with No. 26 and is branded with a backward Lb5 on the left hip. The cow was last seen April 27 and may have a calf with her now. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.