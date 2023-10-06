Crime Watch: Cow missing in Victoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a cow missing from a property in Victoria County. The black, white-faced cow is not branded and was last seen in early September. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
