Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports eight crossbred cow-calf pairs missing from a property off FM 806 in Columbus. The cows have an ear notch with double under slope and are branded with a “WA” on their left rib and “S” on their left hip. The calves weigh 500 to 600 pounds and are mostly black. They were last seen Oct. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.