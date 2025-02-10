Crime watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Coleman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports two black cow-calf pairs missing from a property off County Road 210 in Santa Anna. The pairs are branded with “A18” on their left hip. They were last seen Dec. 22, 2024. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.