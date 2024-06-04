Crime Watch: CountyLine squeeze chute stolen in Brazoria County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a gray CountyLine squeeze chute stolen from a property off FM Road 149 in Brazoria County. The chute was last seen May 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
